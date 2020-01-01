Details
Open
$120.16
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$121.57
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$118.43
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
113B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
12.09
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$158.75
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$124.52
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
3.32M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
10.56
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About IBM
International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing. The Cloud & Cognitive Software segment provides integrated and secure cloud, data and solutions to the clients. The Global Business Services segment provides clients with consulting, application management and global process services. The Global Technology Services segment provides comprehensive IT infrastructure and platform services that create business value for clients. The Systems segment provides clients with innovative infrastructure platforms to help meet the requirements of hybrid cloud and enterprise AI workload. The Global Financing segment encompasses two primary businesses: financing, primarily conducted through IBM Credit LLC, and remanufacturing and remarketing. The company was founded by Charles Ranlett Flint and Thomas J. Watson Sr. on June 16, 1911 and is headquartered in Armonk, NY.
CEO
Ginni Rometty
Headquarters
United States
Employees
384K
Revenue (TTM)
77.1B
Gross Profit
46.42%
Earnings
11.15%
Cash
$8.31B
Debt
$68.2B