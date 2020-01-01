About GE

General Electric Co. is a technology and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services. The Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, hardware & software, offshore wind turbines, solutions, products & services to hydropower industry, blades for onshore & offshore wind turbines, and high voltage equipment. The Aviation segment provides jet engines & turboprops for commercial airframes, maintenance, component repair, and overhaul services, as well as replacement parts, additive machines & materials, and engineering services. The Healthcare segment provides healthcare technologies in medical imaging, digital solutions, patient monitoring, and diagnostics, drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies and performance enhancement solutions. The Capital segment leases & finances aircraft, aircraft engines and helicopters, and also provides financial and underwriting solutions. The company was founded by Thomas Alva Edison in 1878 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., MBA Headquarters United States Employees 205K Revenue (TTM) 106B Gross Profit 31.08% Earnings 102.90% Cash $36.4B Debt $94B