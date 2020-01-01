Details
Open
$195.62
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$199.89
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$193.93
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
549B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
21.58
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$231.14
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$147.95
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
9.53M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
9.48
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About BABA
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale. The Cloud Computing segment consists of Alibaba Cloud, which offers elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, management and application, big data analytics, a machine learning platform, and other services provide for enterprises of different sizes across various industries. The Digital Media and Entertainment segment relates to the Youko Tudou and UC Browser business. The Innovation Initiatives and Others segment includes businesses such as AutoNavi, DingTalk, Tmall Genie, and others. The company was founded by Chung Tsai and Yun Ma on June 28, 1999 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.
CEO
Yong Zhang
Headquarters
China
Employees
102K
Revenue (TTM)
70.6B
Gross Profit
57.31%
Earnings
111.63%
Cash
$50.3B
Debt
$17.6B