Details
Open
$86.67
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$98.10
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$86.18
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
27.6B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
24.69
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$110.24
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$83.78
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
570K
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
3.75
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About APH
Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of interconnect products. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment comprises connector and connector systems, value-add products, and other products such as antennas and sensors, used in a applications in a diverse set of end markets. The Cable Products and Solutions segment includes value-add products and components for use in the broadband communications and information technology markets as well as certain applications in other markets. Its products include electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. The company was founded by Schmitt J. Arthur in 1932 and is headquartered in Wallingford, CT.
CEO
Richard Adam Norwitt, MBA
Headquarters
United States
Employees
74K
Revenue (TTM)
8.23B
Gross Profit
32.30%
Earnings
-2.81%
Cash
$891M
Debt
$3.81B