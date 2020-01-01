Details
Open
$49.59
$49.59
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$50.99
$50.99
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$48.06
$48.06
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
12.9B
12.9B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
4.48
4.48
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$96.03
$96.03
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$48.26
$48.26
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
4.28M
4.28M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
11.63
11.63
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About UAL
UAL Corp. provides air transportation services through it's subsidiary, United Airlines, Inc., in North America, the Pacific, the Atlantic and Latin America. It offers transportation of passengers and cargo. The company operates 3,400 flights and 200 United States domestic and international destinations from its hubs in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Chicago and Washington. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
CEO
Headquarters
United States
Employees
96K
Revenue (TTM)
43.3B
Gross Profit
15.70%
Earnings
49.82%
Cash
$2.76B
Debt
$20.5B