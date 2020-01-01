Details
$91.00
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$100.91
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$90.40
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
12.4B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$176.55
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$55.02
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
4.98M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
-0.52
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About ROKU
Roku, Inc. engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company's website. Its Roku platform allows users to personalize their content selection with cable television replacement offerings and other streaming services that suit their budget and needs. Its product categories include advertising, Roku TVs and Streaming Players. The company was founded by Anthony J. Wood in October 2002 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.
CEO
Anthony J. Wood
Headquarters
United States
Employees
1.65K
Revenue (TTM)
1.13B
Gross Profit
37.20%
Earnings
-483.20%
Cash
$517M
Debt
$419M