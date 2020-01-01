Details
Open
$239.90
$239.90
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$253.00
$253.00
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$238.18
$238.18
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
163B
163B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
58.86
58.86
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$316.32
$316.32
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$132.60
$132.60
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
5.79M
5.79M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
4.52
4.52
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About NVDA
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip, and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The company was founded by Jen-Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in January 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
CEO
Jen-Hsun Huang
Headquarters
United States
Employees
13.8K
Revenue (TTM)
10.9B
Gross Profit
59.88%
Earnings
-32.72%
Cash
$10.9B
Debt
$2.64B