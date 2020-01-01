About NFLX

Netflix, Inc. is a streaming entertainment service company, which provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting solely of streaming content to its members in the United States. The International Streaming segment includes fees from members outside the United States. The Domestic DVD segment covers revenues from services consisting solely of DVD-by-mail. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings Jr., on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

CEO Reed Hastings, Jr. Headquarters United States Employees 8.6K Revenue (TTM) 20.2B Gross Profit 34.73% Earnings 53.49% Cash $5.02B Debt $16.4B