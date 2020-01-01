Details
$343.86
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$357.47
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$341.72
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
162B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
89.26
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$393.52
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$252.28
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
2.84M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
4.13
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About NFLX
Netflix, Inc. is a streaming entertainment service company, which provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting solely of streaming content to its members in the United States. The International Streaming segment includes fees from members outside the United States. The Domestic DVD segment covers revenues from services consisting solely of DVD-by-mail. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings Jr., on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.
CEO
Reed Hastings, Jr.
Headquarters
United States
Employees
8.6K
Revenue (TTM)
20.2B
Gross Profit
34.73%
Earnings
53.49%
Cash
$5.02B
Debt
$16.4B