Details
Open
$32.49
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$34.58
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$31.64
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
11B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$88.60
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$35.00
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
3.3M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
-8.91
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About LYFT
Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
CEO
Logan Green
Headquarters
United States
Employees
5.68K
Revenue (TTM)
3.62B
Gross Profit
14.89%
Earnings
-182.39%
Cash
$358M
Debt
$476M