JD.com Inc (JD)

$40.98USD

+$40.98 (+4,098.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About JD

JD.com, Inc. is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the following business segments: JD Mall, and New Businesses. The JD Mall segment represents its core e-commerce business. The New Businesses segment includes logistic services provided to third parties, technology services, overseas business, insurance and O2O. It also provides an online marketplace, whereby third-party sellers sell products to customers primarily through its websites and mobile apps. The company offers advertising, logistics and other value-added services. JD com was founded on June 18, 1998 by Qiang Dong Liu and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

CEO

Qiang Dong Liu, PhD, EMBA

Headquarters

China

Employees

179K

Revenue (TTM)

83.4B

Gross Profit

13.66%

Earnings

589.88%

Cash

$5.73B

Debt

$2.69B

JD related news

    Popular on Wealthsimple

      Investing on autopilot

      Put your money on autopilot

      Invest in an intelligent portfolio of low-fee funds that are designed to meet your financial goals.

      • Low Fees - Pay an annual management fee of 0.50% (or 0.40% for accounts over £100K)

      • Stay on track - We'll instantly rebalance your portfolio and put your stock dividends back to work, earning you more

      • Human advice - We're loved for our technology. But we also have smart people to answer any questions or give advice when you need it.

      • Easy access - Manage your accounts from anywhere with our award-winning website and mobile app

      Clock

      Start investing in 5 minutes

      1. Answer a few questions about your goals and risk tolerance
      2. We'll recommend a portfolio that's right for you
      3. Connect your bank account and make a deposit

      Clicking get started accepts terms of use.