Details
Open
$40.10
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$41.21
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$39.20
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
52.2B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
66.21
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$45.34
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$25.48
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
9.76M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
0.64
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About JD
JD.com, Inc. is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the following business segments: JD Mall, and New Businesses. The JD Mall segment represents its core e-commerce business. The New Businesses segment includes logistic services provided to third parties, technology services, overseas business, insurance and O2O. It also provides an online marketplace, whereby third-party sellers sell products to customers primarily through its websites and mobile apps. The company offers advertising, logistics and other value-added services. JD com was founded on June 18, 1998 by Qiang Dong Liu and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
CEO
Qiang Dong Liu, PhD, EMBA
Headquarters
China
Employees
179K
Revenue (TTM)
83.4B
Gross Profit
13.66%
Earnings
589.88%
Cash
$5.73B
Debt
$2.69B