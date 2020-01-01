Details
Open
$51.92
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$52.42
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$51.06
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
239B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
11.82
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$69.29
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$42.86
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
19.5M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
4.72
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About INTC
Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other. The CCG segment consists of platforms designed for notebooks, 2-in-1 systems, desktops, tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components. The DCG segment includes workload-optimized platforms and related products designed for enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure market. The IOTG segment offers compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications for the retail, manufacturing, health care, energy, automotive, and government market segments. The NSG segment constitutes of NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives. The PSG segment contains programmable semiconductors and related products for a broad range of markets, including communications, data center, industrial, military, and automotive. The All Other segment consists of results from other non-reportable segment and corporate-related charges. The company was founded by Robert Norton Noyce and Gordon Earle Moore on July 18, 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
CEO
Bob Swan, MBA
Headquarters
United States
Employees
111K
Revenue (TTM)
72B
Gross Profit
61.02%
Earnings
4.66%
Cash
$4.19B
Debt
$29.7B