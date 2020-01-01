Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA)

$103.18USD

+$103.18 (+10,318.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About EA

Electronic Arts, Inc. engages in the provision of digital interactive entertainment. It develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The company was founded by William M. Hawkins III and William Gordon in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

CEO

Andrew P. Wilson

Headquarters

United States

Employees

9.7K

Revenue (TTM)

5.31B

Gross Profit

72.17%

Earnings

105.59%

Cash

$3.6B

Debt

$1.24B

