Details
Open
$295.85
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$306.44
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$293.00
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
138B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
36.52
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$325.26
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$227.06
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
1.8M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
8.53
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About COST
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
CEO
Walter Craig Jelinek
Headquarters
United States
Employees
254K
Revenue (TTM)
158B
Gross Profit
13.13%
Earnings
9.05%
Cash
$7.79B
Debt
$8.05B