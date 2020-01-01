Details
$43.03
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$46.00
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$42.51
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
56.8B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
163.77
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$59.27
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$21.98
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
29.5M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
0.30
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About AMD
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles. The company was founded by W. J. Sanders III on May 1, 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
CEO
Lisa T. Su, PhD
Headquarters
United States
Employees
11.4K
Revenue (TTM)
6.73B
Gross Profit
32.98%
Earnings
-9.97%
Cash
$1.47B
Debt
$728M