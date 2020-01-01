Adobe Inc (ADBE)

$317.23USD

+$317.23 (+31,722.50%)

today (15 min delay)

About ADBE

Adobe, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat. The Digital Experience segment provides solutions, including analytics, social marketing, targeting, media optimization, digital experience management, and cross-channel campaign management, as well as premium video delivery and monetization. The Publishing segment includes legacy products and services for eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, web application development, and high-end printing. The company was founded by Charles M. Geschke and John E. Warnock in December 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

CEO

Shantanu Narayen, MBA

Headquarters

United States

Employees

22.6K

Revenue (TTM)

11.1B

Gross Profit

84.31%

Earnings

15.01%

Cash

$2.65B

Debt

$4.14B

