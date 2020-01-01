Skip links

Airbnb Inc (Class A) (ABNB)

$146.90USD

+$146.90 (+14,690.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About ABNB

Airbnb, Inc. engages in the management and operation of an online marketplace. Its marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces. The company was founded by Brian Chesky, Nathan Blecharczyk and Joseph Gebbia in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

CEO

Brian Chesky

Headquarters

United States

Employees

5.6K

Revenue (TTM)

3.42B

Gross Profit

75.06%

Earnings

-640.61%

Cash

$4.5B

Debt

$2.46B

ABNB related news

    Popular on Wealthsimple

      Investing on autopilot

      Put your money on autopilot

      Invest in an intelligent portfolio of low-fee funds that are designed to meet your financial goals.

      • Low Fees - Pay an annual management fee of 0.50% (or 0.40% for accounts over £100K)

      • Stay on track - We'll instantly rebalance your portfolio and put your stock dividends back to work, earning you more

      • Human advice - We're loved for our technology. But we also have smart people to answer any questions or give advice when you need it.

      • Easy access - Manage your accounts from anywhere with our award-winning website and mobile app

      Start investing in 5 minutes

      1. Answer a few questions about your goals and risk tolerance
      2. We'll recommend a portfolio that's right for you
      3. Connect your bank account and make a deposit

      By clicking "Get started", you agree to Wealthsimple's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.