Buy, sell, and earn crypto
Trade and stake coins with Canada’s first regulated crypto platform.
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and 60+ other coins.
Unlock competitive fees
Crypto trading fees for as low as 0.5% for Generation clients, 1% for Premium, and 2% for Core clients.
Get a bonus on deposits and transfers
Existing and new clients transferring or depositing $15,000+ can earn a 1% match. T&Cs apply.
Stake and earn up to 12% per year
Stake your coins in just a couple taps, and the rewards are automatically deposited in your account. Rewards vary by crypto tokens.
Keep your crypto safe
Insurance held by us and our custodial partners helps protect your crypto against crime like hacks or theft. Our partners have over $75M in cold storage coverage each.
All the tools you need for smart crypto trading
Send and receive with ease
Transfers let you move your crypto to or from Wealthsimple in just a few taps.
Trade on your terms
Automatically buy any amount of your favourite coins on a schedule.
Start trading instantly
Sign up and get started in minutes — there’s no need to wait for funding. Core clients can instantly deposit up to $50,000, and Premium and Generation clients up to $250,000.
Have an account elsewhere?
Move your money, get a cash bonus
Get a 1% cash bonus when you transfer or deposit a minimum of $15,000 to Wealthsimple. There’s no max on what you can make. T&Cs apply.
FAQs
To qualify for a bonus, you must deposit a minimum of $15,000. This means that the sum of all your transfers and deposits minus withdrawals must be $15,000 or more.
The majority of your coins are held in offline cold storage with our custodial partners. All of our custodial partners are regulated entities themselves — and they have over $75M in insurance coverage each.
The remainder of your coins are stored with us in hot wallets. Those have coverage too! We’ve partnered with Coincover to make sure that in the very, very unlikely event that there’s a hack, you’ll have additional ways to recover your assets.
Cryptocurrencies can only be held in a non-registered account with Wealthsimple Crypto.
Wealthsimple Crypto is made available through the Wealthsimple app. Wealthsimple Crypto is offered by Wealthsimple Investments Inc., a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO). Crypto assets purchased and held in an account with Wealthsimple Crypto are not protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme. You can learn more about the risks of crypto assets in our Crypto Product Risk Disclosure. You can find more information about Wealthsimple Investments in our Relationship Disclosure.
Currently we offer:
With more coming soon. Not sure how to withdraw your coins? Find out how here.
Currently we offer:
With more coming soon. Not sure how to deposit your coins? Find out how here.
Put simply: staking is a way to earn passive rewards (in the form of more crypto) for holding certain cryptocurrencies. Staking lets you earn rewards on your crypto by contributing to the Proof of Stake (POS) network of a particular cryptocurrency. When you stake your crypto, you help the underlying blockchain of that asset become more secure and efficient. In exchange, you get rewarded with more assets from the network.
Currently you can stake the following, check in-app for latest reward rate:
- Ethereum (ETH)
- Solana (SOL)
- Cardano (ADA)
- Polkadot (DOT)
Wealthsimple charges a fee for staking crypto assets equal to a percentage of staking rewards received. Your staking yields may vary based on a number of factors listed here. Staking involves risks and rewards are not guaranteed. To learn more about Staking and how to stake your coins, check out our Help Center article here.
Our app is designed to be simple — but if you run into any questions with your account, you can always contact our support team by chat, email, or phone and they’ll be happy to help. And yes, you’ll always be put in touch with a real human.
For questions about crypto trading in general, our Crypto Help Centre and news in the app should keep you in-the-loop with everything you need to get started.