SNC - Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC)
$23.50CAD
+$23.50 (+2,350.00%)
Details
$24.40
$24.40
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$24.57
$24.57
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$23.37
$23.37
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
4.3B
4.3B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
7.49
7.49
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.Learn more
$35.99
$35.99
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$21.27
$21.27
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
173K
173K
The total number of shares bought and sold.
3.27
3.27
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About SNC
SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market. The Nuclear focuses in supporting clients across the nuclear life cycle with the full spectrum of services from consultancy, engineering, procurement and construction management services, field services, technology services, spare parts, reactor support and decommissioning, and waste management. The Infrastructure Services segment consists O&M projects and repetitive EPC offerings that are lower-risk. The Capital segment comprises SNC-Lavalin’s investment, financing, and asset management arm. The Resources segment involves in the full suite of delivery services to the oil and gas and mining and metallurgy sectors. The Infrastructure EPC Projects covers LSTK construction contracts related to mass transit, heavy rail, roads, bridges, airports, ports and harbours, and water infrastructure. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
CEO
Ian L. Edwards
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
31K
Revenue (TTM)
7.43B
Gross Profit
Earnings
Cash
$580M
Debt
$2.45B
