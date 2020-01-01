Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED)

About WEED

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The company offers products including oils and concentrates, soft gel capsules and hemp. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.

CEO

David Eric Klein, MBA

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

2.92K

Revenue (TTM)

385M

Gross Profit

-106.65%

Earnings

-203.86%

Cash

$1.56B

Debt

$667M

