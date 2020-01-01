CannTrust Holdings Inc (TRST)

$0.67CAD

+$0.67 (+67.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About TRST

CannTrust Holdings, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. It focuses on developing nanotechnology to create new products in the medical, recreational, beauty, wellness, and pet markets. The company was founded by Norman Paul and Eric Paul on March 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

CEO

Greg Guyatt, CPA

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

576

Revenue (TTM)

54.7M

Gross Profit

-197.52%

Earnings

-155.22%

Cash

$3.2M

Debt

$15M

      Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

