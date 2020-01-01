Details
Open
$61.00
$61.00
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$67.27
$67.27
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$61.00
$61.00
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
68B
68B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
16.92
16.92
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$76.58
$76.58
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$61.98
$61.98
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
2.52M
2.52M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
4.28
4.28
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About TRP
TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines. The U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines segment manages the regulated natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas storage facilities, midstream, and other assets. The Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines invests on regulated natural gas pipelines in Mexico. The Liquids Pipelines handles investments on crude oil pipeline systems. The Power and Storage segment consists of power generation plants and non-regulated natural gas storage facilities. The company was founded on May 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
CEO
Russell K. Girling, MBA
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
7.31K
Revenue (TTM)
13B
Gross Profit
41.22%
Earnings
8.95%
Cash
$1.4B
Debt
$50.4B