Details
Open
$48.27
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$49.54
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$47.63
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
31.7B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
17.22
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$55.48
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$45.69
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
842K
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
2.90
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About T
TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies. The Wireline segment offers data solutions such as internet protocol, television, hosting, managed information technology and cloud-based services, business process outsourcing, certain healthcare solutions, as well as voice and other telecommunications services, and equipment sales. The company was founded on October 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
CEO
Darren Entwistle, MBA
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
65.6K
Revenue (TTM)
14.6B
Gross Profit
19.71%
Earnings
8.22%
Cash
$535M
Debt
$18.6B