TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies. The Wireline segment offers data solutions such as internet protocol, television, hosting, managed information technology and cloud-based services, business process outsourcing, certain healthcare solutions, as well as voice and other telecommunications services, and equipment sales. The company was founded on October 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

CEO Darren Entwistle, MBA Headquarters Canada Employees 65.6K Revenue (TTM) 14.6B Gross Profit 19.71% Earnings 8.22% Cash $535M Debt $18.6B