Details
Open
$24.60
$24.60
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$30.19
$30.19
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$24.60
$24.60
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
51.2B
51.2B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
18.45
18.45
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$46.50
$46.50
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$32.93
$32.93
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
7.88M
7.88M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
1.82
1.82
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About SU
Suncor Energy, Inc. is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing. The Oil Sands segment refers to the operations in the Athabasca oil sands in Alberta to develop and produce synthetic crude oil and related products through the recovery and upgrading of bitumen from mining and in situ operations. The Exploration and Production segment includes offshore activity in East Coast Canada the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United Kingdom, Norway, Libya, and Syria, and exploration and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The Refining & Marketing segment is the refining of crude oil products and the distribution & marketing of these and other purchased products through retail stations located in Canada and the United State, as well as a lubricants plant located in Eastern Canada. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
CEO
Mark S. Little
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
12.9K
Revenue (TTM)
38.3B
Gross Profit
34.68%
Earnings
-10.27%
Cash
$1.96B
Debt
$18.4B