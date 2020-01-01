Saputo Inc (SAP)

$35.11CAD

+$35.11 (+3,511.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About SAP

Saputo, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International. The Canada Sector consists of the Dairy Division (Canada).The USA Sector refers to the Cheese Division (USA), and the Dairy Foods Division (USA). The International Sector includes the Dairy Division (Australia), and the Dairy Division (Argentina). The company was founded by Emanuele Saputo Sr. in September 1954 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

CEO

Lino Saputo, Jr.

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

15.7K

Revenue (TTM)

14.5B

Gross Profit

17.39%

Earnings

-20.54%

Cash

$243M

Debt

$4.47B

      Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

