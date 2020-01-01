OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI)

$2.48CAD

+$2.48 (+248.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About OGI

OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. engages in the production and sale of medical marijuana. Its products include strains, cannabis oils, and vaporizrs. The company was founded on July 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.

CEO

Gregory Engel

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

770

Revenue (TTM)

93.1M

Gross Profit

6.20%

Earnings

-165.57%

Cash

$34M

Debt

$86.4M

