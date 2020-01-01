Details
Open
$28.27
$28.27
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$28.53
$28.53
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$27.25
$27.25
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
17B
17B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
21.88
21.88
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$29.53
$29.53
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$20.11
$20.11
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
581K
581K
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
1.30
1.30
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About H
Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors. The Other segment includes corporate activities and the operations of the firm's telecommunications business. The company was founded on August 31, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
CEO
Mark Poweska
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
7.99K
Revenue (TTM)
6.48B
Gross Profit
19.97%
Earnings
984.87%
Cash
$30M
Debt
$12.7B