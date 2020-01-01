Details
Open
$30.00
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$32.14
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$29.10
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
3.67B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
23.14
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$74.75
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$32.31
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
439K
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
1.44
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About GOOS
Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes and retails outerwear for men, women and children. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct to Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment comprises sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including department stores, outdoor specialty stores, individual shops, and to international distributors. The Direct to Consumer segment refers to the online sales through its e-commerce sites to customers in Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States and sales to customers from company-owned retail stores in Boston, Calgary, Chicago, London, New York City, and Toronto. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
CEO
Dani Reiss
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
3.93K
Revenue (TTM)
976M
Gross Profit
51.24%
Earnings
10.76%
Cash
$72M
Debt
$367M