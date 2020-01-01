Details
Open
$57.09
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$57.41
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$54.46
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
27.1B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
15.41
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$59.28
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$48.16
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
965K
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
3.80
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About FTS
Fortis, Inc. is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy that distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean. The Non-Regulated segment consists of energy Infrastructure which is primarily comprised of long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and a gas storage facility in British Columbia; and Corporate & Other that includes expenses and revenue items not specifically related to business operations. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.
CEO
Barry V. Perry
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
9K
Revenue (TTM)
8.79B
Gross Profit
26.18%
Earnings
46.08%
Cash
$370M
Debt
$23.2B