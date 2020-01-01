Details
Open
$44.00
$44.00
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$45.58
$45.58
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$40.56
$40.56
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
103B
103B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
19.33
19.33
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$57.32
$57.32
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$43.02
$43.02
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
7.08M
7.08M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
2.64
2.64
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About ENB
Enbridge, Inc. engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Green Power and Transmission and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines. The Gas Distribution segment consists of the company's natural gas utility operations which serve residential, commercial and industrial customers, primarily in central and eastern Ontario as well as northern New York State. The Gas Transmission and Midstream segment comprises of investments in natural gas pipelines, processing and green energy projects, the company's commodity marketing businesses and international activities. The Green Power and Transmission segment consists of the company's investments in renewable energy assets and transmission facilities. The Energy Services segment consists of businesses in Canada and the United States undertake physical commodity marketing activity and logistical services, oversee refinery supply services and manage the company's volume commitments on various pipeline systems. The company was founded on April 30, 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
CEO
Albert Monaco, MBA
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
11.3K
Revenue (TTM)
49.7B
Gross Profit
26.83%
Earnings
91.66%
Cash
$676M
Debt
$65.7B