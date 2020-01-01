Dollarama Inc (DOL)

$39.54CAD

+$39.54 (+3,954.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About DOL

Dollarama, Inc. engages in the operation of dollar store chain. It offers a broad range of consumer products and general merchandise for everyday use, in addition to seasonal products. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

CEO

Neil George Rossy

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

20K

Revenue (TTM)

3.78B

Gross Profit

36.19%

Earnings

7.61%

Cash

$64M

Debt

$3.38B

DOL related news

