Canadian Tire Corp., Ltd. (Class A) (CTC.A)

$120.57CAD

+$120.57 (+12,057.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About CTC.A

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories. The Financial segment services markets a range of Canadian tire branded credit cards, including the Canadian tire options mastercard, the cash advantage mastercard, the gas advantage mastercard and the sport chek mastercard. Financial services also markets insurance and warranty products. The CT REIT segment involves owning, developing and leasing income-producing commercial properties. Canadian Tire was founded by Alfred Jackson Billes and James William Billes in September 15, 1922 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

CEO

Stephen G. Wetmore

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

31.6K

Revenue (TTM)

14.5B

Gross Profit

32.70%

Earnings

17.65%

Cash

$206M

Debt

$7.81B

CTC.A related news

    Popular on Wealthsimple

      Trade app demonstration video

      Commission-free stock trading

      Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

      Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

      • Unlimited trades, all commission-free

      • No account minimum means you can get started with as little as $1

      • No jargon, and no paperwork

      • Search and track stocks easily with your watchlist

      • Buy and sell stocks with just a few taps

      Clock

      Start trading in 5 minutes

      1. Download the Wealthsimple Trade mobile app
      2. Securely connect your bank account to deposit funds
      3. Buy and sell stocks with $0 commission fees