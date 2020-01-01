Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS)

About BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

CEO

Brian Johnston Porter, LLD

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

102K

Revenue (TTM)

46.1B

Gross Profit

Earnings

1.82%

Cash

$0.00

Debt

$202B

      

