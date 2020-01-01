Details
Open
$5.25
$5.25
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$5.56
$5.56
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$5.25
$5.25
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
3.27B
3.27B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$13.74
$13.74
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$5.81
$5.81
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
1.65M
1.65M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
-0.14
-0.14
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About BB
BlackBerry Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software and services, which focuses on securing and managing Internet of Things endpoints. It offers a platform comprised of communication and collaboration software and safety-certified embedded solutions. The company was founded by Michael Lazaridis, James Laurence Balsillie, and Douglas E. Fregin on March 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.
CEO
John S. Chen
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
3.95K
Revenue (TTM)
1.35B
Gross Profit
46.66%
Earnings
-273.86%
Cash
$519M
Debt
$1.02B