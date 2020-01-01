Aphria Inc (APHA)

$4.02CAD

+$4.02 (+402.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About APHA

Aphria, Inc. engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma. The Distribution Under Development segment includes operations in which the firm has not received final licensing or has not commenced commercial sales from operations. The company was founded by Cole Cacciavillani and John Cervini on June 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

CEO

Irwin David Simon

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

620

Revenue (TTM)

448M

Gross Profit

24.19%

Earnings

-190.02%

Cash

$498M

Debt

$505M

APHA related news

      Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

