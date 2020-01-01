Air Canada Inc. (AC)

$30.97CAD

+$30.97 (+3,097.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About AC

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates flights in Canada, the USA, Latin America, Europe, Australia and Asia. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

CEO

Calin Rovinescu

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

Revenue (TTM)

19.2B

Gross Profit

25.15%

Earnings

801.61%

Cash

$2.25B

Debt

$9.24B

      Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

