HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (HIVE)

$0.25CAD

+$0.24 (+24.50%)

today (15 min delay)

About HIVE

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. engages in building a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets. It also involves in the production of mined cryptocurrency like Ethereum around the clock. Its project include Iceland Cryptocurrency Mining. The company was founded on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

CEO

Frank Edward Holmes

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

Revenue (TTM)

42.9M

Gross Profit

-8.49%

Earnings

2.10%

Cash

$8.02M

Debt

$3.61M

