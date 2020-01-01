Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc (EMH)

$0.19CAD

+$0.19 (+19.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About EMH

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the production and sale of cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis oil, pants and seeds. The company was founded on Jul 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

CEO

Riaz Amirali Bandali, MBA

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

Revenue (TTM)

17M

Gross Profit

-492.32%

Earnings

-44.36%

Cash

$6.39M

Debt

$27.5M

      

