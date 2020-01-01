About NKE

NIKE, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate. The North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and Asia Pacific & Latin America segments refers to the design, development, marketing, and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, and equipment. The Global Brand Divisions represents NIKE Brand licensing businesses. The Converse segment designs, markets, licenses, and sells casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories. The Corporate segment consists of unallocated general and administrative expenses. The company was founded by William Jay Bowerman and Philip H. Knight in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

CEO John J. Donahoe, II, MBA Headquarters United States Employees 76.7K Revenue (TTM) 40.8B Gross Profit 44.40% Earnings 113.09% Cash $3.07B Debt $6.92B