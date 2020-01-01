Nike, Inc. (Class B) (NKE)

$84.89USD

+$84.89 (+8,489.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About NKE

NIKE, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate. The North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and Asia Pacific & Latin America segments refers to the design, development, marketing, and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, and equipment. The Global Brand Divisions represents NIKE Brand licensing businesses. The Converse segment designs, markets, licenses, and sells casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories. The Corporate segment consists of unallocated general and administrative expenses. The company was founded by William Jay Bowerman and Philip H. Knight in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

CEO

John J. Donahoe, II, MBA

Headquarters

United States

Employees

76.7K

Revenue (TTM)

40.8B

Gross Profit

44.40%

Earnings

113.09%

Cash

$3.07B

Debt

$6.92B

NKE related news

    Popular on Wealthsimple

      Trade app demonstration video

      Commission-free stock trading

      Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

      Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

      • Unlimited trades, all commission-free

      • No account minimum means you can get started with as little as $1

      • No jargon, and no paperwork

      • Search and track stocks easily with your watchlist

      • Buy and sell stocks with just a few taps

      Clock

      Start trading in 5 minutes

      1. Download the Wealthsimple Trade mobile app
      2. Securely connect your bank account to deposit funds
      3. Buy and sell stocks with $0 commission fees