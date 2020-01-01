Details
Open
$41.25
$41.25
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$41.94
$41.94
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$40.40
$40.40
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
12.7B
12.7B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
14.45
14.45
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$56.88
$56.88
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$43.21
$43.21
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
334K
334K
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
3.06
3.06
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About L
Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services. The Diamond Offshore segment manages drilling rigs. The Boardwalk Pipeline segment transports and stores natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Loews Hotels segment operates restaurants and chain of hotels. The Corporate segment includes investment income and interest expenses. The company was founded by Laurence A. Tisch and Preston Robert Tisch in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
CEO
Jim Tisch, MBA
Headquarters
United States
Employees
18.6K
Revenue (TTM)
14.8B
Gross Profit
Earnings
56.24%
Cash
$336M
Debt
$12.2B