Details
Open
$22.23
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$23.49
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$21.75
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
224B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
9.34
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$35.72
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$25.10
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
50.9M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
2.75
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About BAC
Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses. The Global Wealth and Investment Management provides client experience through a network of financial advisors focused on to meet their needs through a full set of investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products. The Global Banking segment deals with lending-related products and services, integrated working capital management and treasury solutions to clients, and underwriting and advisory services. The Global Markets segment includes sales and trading services, as well as research, to institutional clients across fixed-income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity businesses. The All Other segment consists of asset and liability management activities, equity investments, non-core mortgage loans and servicing activities, the net impact of periodic revisions to the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuation model for both core and non-core MSRs, other liquidating businesses, residual expense allocations and other. The company was founded by Amadeo Peter Giannini in 1904 is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
CEO
Brian T. Moynihan
Headquarters
United States
Employees
208K
Revenue (TTM)
113B
Gross Profit
Earnings
4.60%
Cash
$0.00
Debt
$440B