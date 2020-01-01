Bank Of America Corp. (BAC)

$22.59USD

+$22.59 (+2,259.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About BAC

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses. The Global Wealth and Investment Management provides client experience through a network of financial advisors focused on to meet their needs through a full set of investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products. The Global Banking segment deals with lending-related products and services, integrated working capital management and treasury solutions to clients, and underwriting and advisory services. The Global Markets segment includes sales and trading services, as well as research, to institutional clients across fixed-income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity businesses. The All Other segment consists of asset and liability management activities, equity investments, non-core mortgage loans and servicing activities, the net impact of periodic revisions to the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuation model for both core and non-core MSRs, other liquidating businesses, residual expense allocations and other. The company was founded by Amadeo Peter Giannini in 1904 is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

CEO

Brian T. Moynihan

Headquarters

United States

Employees

208K

Revenue (TTM)

113B

Gross Profit

Earnings

4.60%

Cash

$0.00

Debt

$440B

