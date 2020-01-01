Details
Open
$238.00
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$241.48
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$224.37
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
148B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$402.67
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$249.80
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
4.7M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
-1.20
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About BA
The Boeing Co. is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide. The Defense, Space and Security segment refers to the research, development, production and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems for global strike, including fighter and combat rotorcraft aircraft and missile systems; global mobility, including tanker, rotorcraft and tilt-rotor aircraft; and airborne surveillance and reconnaissance, including command and control, battle management and airborne anti-submarine aircraft. The Global Services segment provides services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment seeks to ensure that Boeing customers have the financing they need to buy and take delivery of their Boeing product and manages overall financing exposure. The company was founded by William Edward Boeing on July 15, 1916 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
CEO
David L. Calhoun
Headquarters
United States
Employees
161K
Revenue (TTM)
76.6B
Gross Profit
13.38%
Earnings
-106.36%
Cash
$9.49B
Debt
$28.5B