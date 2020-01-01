United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

About UAL

UAL Corp. provides air transportation services through it's subsidiary, United Airlines, Inc., in North America, the Pacific, the Atlantic and Latin America. It offers transportation of passengers and cargo. The company operates 3,400 flights and 200 United States domestic and international destinations from its hubs in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Chicago and Washington. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

CEO

Headquarters

United States

Employees

96K

Revenue (TTM)

43.3B

Gross Profit

15.70%

Earnings

49.82%

Cash

$2.76B

Debt

$20.5B

