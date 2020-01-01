Roku Inc (Class A) (ROKU)

$97.84USD

+$97.84 (+9,784.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About ROKU

Roku, Inc. engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company's website. Its Roku platform allows users to personalize their content selection with cable television replacement offerings and other streaming services that suit their budget and needs. Its product categories include advertising, Roku TVs and Streaming Players. The company was founded by Anthony J. Wood in October 2002 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

CEO

Anthony J. Wood

Headquarters

United States

Employees

1.65K

Revenue (TTM)

1.13B

Gross Profit

37.20%

Earnings

-483.20%

Cash

$517M

Debt

$419M

      Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

