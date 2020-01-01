Details
Open
$45.48
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$48.33
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$44.92
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
57.2B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
16.70
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$61.19
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$32.14
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
10.9M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
3.08
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About MU
Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets. The Mobile Business Unit segment offers memory products sold into smartphone, and other mobile-device markets. The Storage Business Unit segment comprises of SSDs and component-level solutions sold into enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer solid-state drive (SSD) markets, other discrete storage products sold in component and wafer forms to the removable storage markets, and sales of 3D XPoint memory. The Embedded Business Unit segment consists of memory and storage products sold into automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded by Ward D. Parkinson, Joseph L. Parkinson, Dennis Wilson, and Doug Pitman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.
CEO
Sanjay Mehrotra
Headquarters
United States
Employees
37K
Revenue (TTM)
20.6B
Gross Profit
39.70%
Earnings
-75.26%
Cash
$6.97B
Debt
$6.16B