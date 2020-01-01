JD.com Inc (JD)

About JD

JD.com, Inc. is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the following business segments: JD Mall, and New Businesses. The JD Mall segment represents its core e-commerce business. The New Businesses segment includes logistic services provided to third parties, technology services, overseas business, insurance and O2O. It also provides an online marketplace, whereby third-party sellers sell products to customers primarily through its websites and mobile apps. The company offers advertising, logistics and other value-added services. JD com was founded on June 18, 1998 by Qiang Dong Liu and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

CEO

Qiang Dong Liu, PhD, EMBA

Headquarters

China

Employees

179K

Revenue (TTM)

83.4B

Gross Profit

13.66%

Earnings

589.88%

Cash

$5.73B

Debt

$2.69B

