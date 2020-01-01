Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

About COST

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

CEO

Walter Craig Jelinek

Headquarters

United States

Employees

254K

Revenue (TTM)

158B

Gross Profit

13.13%

Earnings

9.05%

Cash

$7.79B

Debt

$8.05B

