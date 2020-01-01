Coinbase Global Inc (Class A) (COIN)
$239.07USD
+$239.07 (+23,906.91%)
Details
Open
$231.06
$231.06
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$239.18
$239.18
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$229.85
$229.85
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
48.4B
48.4B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
79.25
79.25
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$429.54
$429.54
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$208.00
$208.00
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
1.7M
1.7M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
2.90
2.90
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About COIN
Coinbase Global, Inc. operates as a secure hosted bitcoin wallet to purchase and use bitcoin. It provides merchant tools that enable companies to accept payments in bitcoin by incorporating a single button. The company was founded by Brian Armstrong in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
CEO
Brian Armstrong
Headquarters
United States
Employees
1.25K
Revenue (TTM)
2.89B
Gross Profit
87.01%
Earnings
1054.83%
Cash
$2.12B
Debt
$118M
COIN related news
Popular on Wealthsimple
Commission-free stock trading
Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.
Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.
Unlimited trades, all commission-free
No account minimum means you can get started with as little as $1
No jargon, and no paperwork
Search and track stocks easily with your watchlist
Buy and sell stocks with just a few taps
Start trading in 5 minutes
- Download the Wealthsimple Trade mobile app
- Securely connect your bank account to deposit funds
- Buy and sell stocks with $0 commission fees