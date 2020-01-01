Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

About BYND

Beyond Meat, Inc. engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

CEO

Ethan Walden Brown, MBA

Headquarters

United States

Employees

375

Revenue (TTM)

298M

Gross Profit

1.05%

Earnings

42.17%

Cash

$276M

Debt

$31.2M

