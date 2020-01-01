No. While you can access Mercer Invest Wise™, powered by Wealthsimple through your employer, it is separate from your employer retirement plan. Mercer Invest Wise is an additional voluntary savings and retirement plan to complement your total benefits package. Mercer Invest Wise can be used for all types of savings goals. It can be used for saving for a down payment on a home, for educational needs, to drawdown your pension post retirement, or to complement your employer’s retirement plan as needed.