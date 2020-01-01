Mercer and Wealthsimple have come together to bring you the simplest way to grow your money like the world's most sophisticated investors.
Auto-deposits - Never miss a milestone with automatic contributions
Dividend reinvesting - We'll instantly put your stock dividends back to work, earning you more
Automatic rebalancing - We precisely rebalance your portfolio as the market changes
Easy access - Manage your accounts from anywhere with our award-winning website and mobile app
Direct advice - You can contact an experienced financial advisor directly with just a phone call or email
Mercer Invest Wise leverages Mercer's decades of experience in building diversified portfolios and Wealthsimple's award-winning design and service.
Mercer is the world’s leading people, work and retirement company with over 70 years of experience in pension planning and management. Five hundred of the world’s largest companies trust Mercer to manage their employees’ retirement needs.
Wealthsimple is Canada's leading digital investing service, making investing tools and advice simple and accessible to everyone. More than 150,000 Canadians trust Wealthsimple to manage over $4 billion.
Over $5B and counting - More than 175,000 people trust over $5 billion with Wealthsimple companies
Everything is encrypted - We use state-of-the-art data encryption when handling your financial information and two-factor authentication (2FA) protection
CIPF protected - Your accounts are held with our custodial broker, Canadian ShareOwner, and are protected within specified limits in the event of its insolvency by CIPF.
Powerful backing - Wealthsimple is backed by $265M in investment from some of the world's largest financial institutions
No. While you can access Mercer Invest Wise™, powered by Wealthsimple through your employer, it is separate from your employer retirement plan. Mercer Invest Wise is an additional voluntary savings and retirement plan to complement your total benefits package. Mercer Invest Wise can be used for all types of savings goals. It can be used for saving for a down payment on a home, for educational needs, to drawdown your pension post retirement, or to complement your employer’s retirement plan as needed.
Absolutely! Mercer Invest Wise has investment options appropriate for a wide range of individuals, including those who are approaching or in retirement. After completing a questionnaire, you will be recommended a portfolio tailored to your personal financial situation. In general, those approaching or in retirement would be recommended a more conservative portfolio, which is designed to have lower short-term fluctuations than say, a growth portfolio.
Yes of course. You can continue to use your Mercer Invest Wise account even if you leave your current employer. Even better, you can continue to open new accounts too. So if upon leaving your employer, you wish to transfer your retirement savings into your Mercer Invest Wise account, you can do so.
There are three investment portfolios offered within Mercer Invest Wise. Conservative, for those of you who want to invest a little more cautiously, through to growth, for those who want a little more octane in their investments. We'll help you choose a risk level you're comfortable with, and help you switch between portfolios over time if your circumstances change.
Mercer Invest Wise is not linked to your payroll, but you can easily transfer monies from your bank account or other financial institutions at a click of a button. Just run through the application process to see how.
Currently you cannot buy stocks in your Mercer Invest Wise account.
Nope. No amount is too big or too small. Invest what you want, when you want.
Yes. At any time if you’d like to speak to someone, please email mercerinvestwise@wealthsimple.com or call 1 855-866-8844. You can also check out our FAQs at https://mercerinvestwise.wealthsimple.com.