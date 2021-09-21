Tezos is a blockchain that supports the eponymous Tezos coin, also known as XTZ, “tez,” or even “tezzies.” The network launched in 2018 as of one of the first proof-of-stake blockchains. Proof-of-stake is a consensus mechanism that rewards ‘validators’ (known as ‘bakers’ on Tezos) for staking their coins instead of using powerful — and energy guzzling — computers to ‘mine’ transactions onto the blockchain (à la Bitcoin).

The other main innovation of the Tezos blockchain is that it’s ‘self-amending’. This means that the protocol allows for automatic changes without the need for a hard fork – when the blockchain splits into two as a result of a disagreement over how it should be run. If an amendment is approved by Tezos’s governance protocol, it gets rolled out onto a test version of the Tezos blockchain. If the proposed update works as planned, the code gets implemented into the main blockchain. Otherwise, it’s scrapped. The idea was to move faster than Bitcoin, where code changes can take years to implement and disagreements can split the community (which it did with the hard fork to create Bitcoin Cash in 2017).

As of March 11, Tezos had a market cap of $2.7 billion. It’s now home to a wide range of smart contract platforms, although there have been hiccups: the founders of Tezos’ main NFT (non-fungible token) art platform, Hic Et Nunc, pulled the plug on the marketplace’s website and social channels in November 2021, meaning that traders could only interface directly with the protocol itself.